SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight along K Street in Downtown Sacramento, police said on Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department says the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The incident happened at around 1 a.m. along the 800 block of K Street.

The investigation remains ongoing as the officers search for a suspect.

At the moment, the perpetrator has not been identified.