MODESTO (CBS13) — On Sunday morning, sheriff’s deputies found an unknown man dead on the side of the road near West Service Road and Jennings Road in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

After responding to a call about the man, deputies found him on the north side of the roadway at around 9:15 a.m.

The circumstances of the man’s death are unclear, and investigators from the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to investigate further.

Currently, they are processing the scene and collecting evidence to discover the cause of death.

Modesto residents are encouraged to reach out with any information about this unknown man by either contacting Detective Fisher at (209) 525-7083 or making an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or by making tips online.