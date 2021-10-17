FOLSOM (CBS13) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a grass fire that broke out along a bike trail near the Folsom Outlets, officials said.
The Folsom Fire Department said the fire has only covered 1/4 acres of land.
According to the Folsom Fire Department, no structures are currently threatened.
