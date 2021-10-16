STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was recovering this weekend after being stabbed during a robbery in Stockton, police said on Saturday.

It happened at around 9:30 Friday night at East Market and South Sierra Nevada streets, a block away from the Washington Street entrance onto Highway 4.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was walking when he was approached by three Black men who stabbed him and stole his property.

A good samaritan drove the victim to the hospital. He’s expected to recover from his injuries.

Further suspect information was not available.