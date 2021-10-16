SONORA (CBS13) — Due to a predicted snowstorm in the Sierra, several major mountain roads will be closed Sunday night, according to Caltrans District 9.

Caltrans reported that Sonora Pass will close at 3:00 p.m., State Route 120 West will close at 4:00 p.m., and Monitor Pass will close at around 5:00 p.m.

They reported that the roads will be reassessed for safety on Monday, and will reopen if they are deemed safe.

The National Weather Service Sacramento said snow is expected in the Northern Sierra at elevations above 5,500 feet from Sunday evening through Sunday morning. Drivers all through the Sierra are encouraged to have chains ready, prepare for delays and watch out for slick roads.

Light rain is also expected throughout Northern California. The National Weather Service will have a Winter Weather Advisory in place from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.