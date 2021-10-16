SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 25th Street and Capitol Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The crash did not involve any other vehicles.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m.

After Sacramento police arrived, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said the roadway would be closed for a few hours Saturday night while they clean up and control the aftermath of the crash.