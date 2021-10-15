SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man convicted of nearly two-dozen child sex abuse charges was sentenced to 255 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

Ismael Gonzalez-Rivas was also sentenced to an additional 10 years and eight months for being found guilty of a multiple-victim allegation.

Gonzalez Rivas was convicted of 18 counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, three counts of lewd acts on a child aged 14-15 and one count of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

According to the district attorney, Gonzalez-Rivas first assaulted one victim in 1999 when the child was just 6 years old. The abuse went on until 2002.

Three years later, Gonzalez-Rivas began sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy and continued the abuse for eight years. Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Rivas showed the boy child pornography while abusing him.

Both victims came forward to report the abuse in 2018. This led to authorities searching Gonzalez-Rivas’ home and uncovering the child porn.