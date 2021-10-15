ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Multiple people were arrested at a Rocklin residence for allegedly selling a wide array of illegal drugs and for the possession of stolen vehicles, police said Thursday.

Last month, officers served a search warrant upon investigating the residence and found a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and mushrooms, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Throughout the investigation, Rocklin police had received many complaints from citizens of narcotics activity but were only able to make the arrests after obtaining a search warrant. Two people were taken into custody.

Additionally, Code Enforcement red-tagged the residence, displacing the eight people that lived there, after reporting that the living conditions were uninhabitable. Officers connected the displaced residents to county resources through HHS.

CBS13 is reaching out to find out more.