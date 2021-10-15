CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Rio Linda News, Sacramento County

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Crews battled a structure fire in Rio Linda Friday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and 26th Street and was upgraded to two alarms.

READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Hazmat Incident In Folsom Involving Cement Truck

The building was described as a commercial structure and multiple vehicles were on fire, officials said.

READ MORE: Plane That Crashed In Wilton Was 1 Of 3 Of Its Kind In US

Firefighters knocked down the flames and have contained the fire at the site.

MORE NEWS: Alec Flores Scholarship Honors Teen Killed By Drunk Driver In Yuba City

No injuries have been reported.