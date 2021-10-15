RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Crews battled a structure fire in Rio Linda Friday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and 26th Street and was upgraded to two alarms.

The building was described as a commercial structure and multiple vehicles were on fire, officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and have contained the fire at the site.

No injuries have been reported.