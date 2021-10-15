STOCKTON (CBS13) — The man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Black father several times outside of a Stockton bank and calling him several racial slurs last week is also facing hate crime enhancements, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

Michael Hayes, 31, was arraigned Friday and also faces a charge of assault with a firearm and weapons enhancements.

The shooting happened on October 8 outside a bank along Pacific Avenue near Hammer Lane. Surveillance video captured the gunman firing several shots toward 45-year-old Bobby Gayle Jr.—who was shot twice in the face and several other times on his body, including his throat.

Hayes was arrested Wednesday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. A witness says the suspect shouted the N-word repeatedly as he pulled the trigger.

“The terrible actions of one is not a representation of who we are as a community. No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation,” said Tori Verber Salazar, San Joaquin County District Attorney.

Hayes is next scheduled to appear in court on October 28.

On Thursday, Gayle spoke for the first time since his shooting, sharing love with his children and thanking the community for support.

“I am so joyful. I can’t have hatred living in my heart because if I do, it takes the place of love and other things like that, so that’s a no-no,” he said.