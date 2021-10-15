Wiki Who? - 10/14John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he gleans obscure facts from the Wikipedia pages of famous folks, and has everyone guess which celebrity the fact is about! Today's subjects are famous Kevins...Hart, Costner and Durant! Play along with us!

Random Rick Roll!Rick Astley is coming to the Golden 1 Center (next year), so every once in a while we're Rick Rolling the guys in the studio! This is gonna get REAL OLD by December...

Fall Harvest Festival at Soul Food FarmSoul Food Farm in Vacaville is hosting a harvest festival, featuring a market, pumpkin patch, and animals! Missy from Soul Food Farm joins Dina with a preview!

