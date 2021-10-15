FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Fire Department is reporting a hazmat incident involving a cement truck at Iron Point Road and East Bidwell Friday afternoon.
According to the fire department, traffic was currently badly impacted in the area. This happened at around 4:49 p.m.
Hazmat Incident involving a cement truck at Iron Point Rd and E Bidwell. Traffic impacted. pic.twitter.com/vofXOTQ1K1
— Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) October 15, 2021
Not much regarding the incident has been released at this point.
This is a developing story.