Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day
Check out today's Question of the Day! "What makes you grouchy?"
4 hours ago
Hawt Headlines
Cody and John are committed to bringing you the latest headlines. But now they want to turn it up a notch! Which is why they're bringing you "HAWT Headlines!" As they give you these Hawt Headlines, they MUST eat a chip with Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce! Can can they get through a read without overheating?
4 hours ago
Just Win, Baby!
It's week 6 in the NFL and Johnny the Serb joins us again for another edition of Just Win, Baby!
5 hours ago
Designs by J Halloween Decorations
Our biggest Halloween fan, Jordan Segundo shows us creative ways to make Halloween decorations.
5 hours ago
<< Good Day Rewind <<
Here's what you missed on today's show!
5 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Saturday's Show Info (10/16/21)
Friday's Show Info (10/15/21)
Friday's Show Info - 10/15/21
Thursday's Show Info (10/14/21)
Wednesdsay's Show Info (10/13/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
CBS13 Poll: Has COVID-19 Changed Your Opinion On Trick-Or-Treating?
October 15, 2021 at 2:21 pm
Filed Under:
covid-19
,
halloween
,
Pandemic
,
Polls
,
Trick-Or-Treat
Take Our Poll