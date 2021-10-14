6:04 p.m. – Currently, the Sacramento Fire Department has reported that the fire has covered about 50 acres with 10 percent containment. There is also some long-range spotting south of the American River.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are currently fighting a two-alarm vegetation fire that’s spreading through the lower part of the American River Parkway to the east of Discovery Park.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire is spreading at a moderate rate due to the area’s dry and dense vegetation. Currently, assistance is being provided by Sacramento Metro with an air asset and a dozer.

One building was in danger of being burned, however, firefighters were able to stop the flames from destroying the building. No injuries have occurred so far.