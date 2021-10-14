WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton.

The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane. Four people, a man a pregnant woman, and two teens were injured in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

One of the first people to witness the crash stopped their truck, got out a fire extinguisher, and helped the passengers to safety.

#Breaking #WiltonPlaneCrash one of first Good Samaritans to crash was a citizen who hopped out of truck with a fire extinguisher and helped 4 to safety. He says pregant woman, man, and two teens were onboard. All taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/S6Vdqnptrj — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 15, 2021

#Breaking plane crash in Wilton. We are right on the crash scene. 4 people transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/al3dyA3DVJ — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 15, 2021

An FAA spokesperson says they currently don’t know the make or model of the plane.

This is a developing story.