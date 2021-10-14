SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of nearly two dozen counts of child sexual assault, including multiple instances of having sex with a young child, prosecutors announced Thursday.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Jony Pantaleon was found guilty of 15 counts of committing lewd and lascivious touching of a child with force, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation by force and sexual intercourse by force.

On October 22, 2019, a 14-year-old victim, whose family was close with Pantaleon, revealed that Pantaleon had been sexually assaulting her since she was nine years old, prosecutors said. The victim reported that Pantaleon frequently and forcefully sexually assaulted her over the years

Pantaleon faces 234 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on the afternoon of November 5.