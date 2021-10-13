Sacramento Kings Rap
Facebook: KingsFan ForLife
YouTube: A Kings Fan’s Rapture
Amber Oaks Berry Farm
Phone: 530-885-3420
http://www.amberoaksberryfarm.com
Facebook.com/AmberOaksRaspberries
Twitter.com/amberoaksrasp
Open Saturday 10 am to 5 pm
Open by appointment Monday and Wednesday
FIZZ-i-versary
Friday, October 15th at 6pm – first 30 people get free fizz!
Fizz-i-versary specials all weekend long, October 15-17
Do the #myFIZZstory challenge for a chance to win a Champagne Club membership!
@fizzinsac and facebook.com/fizzinsac
http://www.fizzinsac.com
Dueling Dogs
http://www.duelingdogsbrewing.com
Facebook.com/DuelingDogsBrewing
Instagram.com/duelingdogsbrewing
Twitter.com/duelingdogsbrew
Hours:
Thursday 2-6 pm
Friday 2-7 pm
Saturday 11 am – 5 pm
Sunday 11 am – 5 pm
Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Kiki Nutrition
Crunchy Halloween Mummies Shopping List:
– 2 Celery Sticks
– Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese
– Deli Ham or Veggie Ham
– Dried Cranberries
Tools:
– Food storage plastic bag
– Knife
– Cutting board
WEBSITE:
Living Well with Kiki
http://www.livingwellwithkiki.com
Instagram: @livingwellwithkiki
Pumpkin Field Trip
https://blogs.egusd.net/reese/
Smoke & Beers
2107 L Street
Sacramento
http://www.smoke-beers.com
916.706.3842
Instagram: smoke_n_beers_sac
http://www.facebook.com/smokenbeers
Capitol Beerfest Preview
Capitol Beer Fest = http://www.capitolbeerfest.com
Device Brewing Company = http://www.devicebrewing.com
Spirit World
Through October 31
http://www.tentenroom.com
Fall Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 16th
10 AM – 3 PM
Free admission, free parking, no pets