SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Salvation Army says it can accommodate around 1,500 more Sacramento area families in need in its holiday assistance program.

The non-profit urges families who may not be able to provide gifts for their children to sign up for its Angel Tree Program, which, in partnership with Toys for Tots, delivers gifts to families in need each Christmas. The program allows families to sign their children—ages 17 and under—up for toys and other holiday gifts, which are purchased by community members.

To sign up, parents can visit the Angel Tree signup webpage or call 916-678-4010. The deadline is October 29, or when all spots are filled up.

Beginning November 15, community members can sign up to donate to one of the children in the program either online here, or at various stores like Great Clips, Cricket Wireless and in the Arden Fair Mall.

The gifts will be distributed during a drive-through event at Cal Expo on December 22.

The Salvation Army said it provided assistance to 16,000 people, donated more than 32,500 gifts and more than 23,000 meals last holiday season. According to the non-profit, around 1,100 volunteers assisted last holiday season and the same number of volunteers will be needed again this year tp provide Thanksgiving meals. pack food boxes and toys and to assist with the drive-through event at Cal Expo.