ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire in Isleton that spread to a mobile home park on Monday.
Firefighters say wind-driven flames destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.
There is currently an evacuation order from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough.
PG&E has cut power to the island as a precaution.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire.
Working with San Joaquin County, Red Cross volunteers are opening a shelter in #Lodi for those who have been displaced by the fire on Brannan Island in the Sacramento delta. @RedCrossNorCal https://t.co/bCcQwueblx
— American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) October 12, 2021