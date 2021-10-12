CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Brannan Island, Sacramento County

ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire in Isleton that spread to a mobile home park on Monday.

Firefighters say wind-driven flames destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.

READ MORE: Snow Falls on Massive Caldor Wildfire Footprint, Aiding Fire Crews, Adding Beauty

There is currently an evacuation order from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough.

READ MORE: Multiple Arrests Made Following Weekend Sideshows In Sacramento

PG&E has cut power to the island as a precaution.

MORE NEWS: Modesto Missing Person Case Re-Opened 36 Years Later

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire.