BEALE AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire near Beale Air Force Base prompted some evacuation orders on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m. and burned up to some of Beale’s housing. Officials say homes west of Camp Beale Highway were evacuated.

All children who were attending the Youth Center have also been evacuated, Beale officials say.

CAL FIRE assisting Beale Air Force Base with a vegetation fire. 40 to 50 acres of vegetation near base housing. The fire is currently 20% contained.￼ pic.twitter.com/O2COf1WPQr — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 12, 2021

The Harris Fitness Center and Recce Point Club have been designated as evacuation points. Residents are urged to avoid west of Camp Beale Highway and north of Chuck Yeager Road.

Updates to follow.