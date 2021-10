Question of the Day - 10/11Courtney closes out Monday's show with the Question of the Day: What stunts or tricks did you try as a kid?

5 hours ago

"Just Win, Baby" - Recapping Johnny's Week 5 PicksWhen you win big, you can crow about it all day, but when you lose big...well, you point the finger elsewhere. Johnny the Serb joins us to recap an underwhelming week 5 of his "expert" picks! Chin up, Johnny!

5 hours ago

We Meet Champion Skater Kaylee Bertolucci!Kaylee Bertolucci of Vacaville just became the first skater from Vacaville Ice Sports to pass the ISI Freestyle Level 10 test, and only the 34th in the world! Kaylee and one of her coaches, Chris, join Dina to talk about her awards, and Kaylee skates for us!

5 hours ago

Old Ghost Wine at Klinker Brick Winery in LodiMolly Riehl is at Klinker Brick Winery in Lodi, checking out Old Ghost Zinfandel! It's the finest old vine zinfandel that they make each year, and it comes from 127-year old vines!

5 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 10/11We have an action-packed, 6 1/2 hour juggernaut of a show every day, and we understand if you miss a few moments here and there. If you did miss a moment, catch up here! It's the Good Day Rewind!

5 hours ago