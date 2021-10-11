SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties are now being impacted by public safety power shutoffs as of Monday morning as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Sunday evening.

Though portions of 20 counties will experience shutoffs, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility’s customers. Approximately 25,000 customers were sent one-day notifications Sunday.

Restoration is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon with times varying for different locations.

Customers can look up their addresses here to see if they are in the impacted areas.

After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra late this last week, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state in the coming days. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning across the state.

Of the 22 counties seeing shutoffs, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties. The Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley regions are that will be impacted.

Due to the projected forecast, a Red Flag Warning was issued for most of interior Northern California stretching down to the Bay Area. The warning will be in place from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple areas in our region have already started preparing for the event and shutoffs.

The UC Davis Fire Department said it is staffing extra equipment on campus to assist with any new fires in Yolo County.

The City of Fairfield announced a closure of various city properties from sunset Sunday to sunrise Wednesday. The closures apply to Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space.

See a full list of the affected counties below.

Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers

Tribal Communities that will be impacted are as follows: