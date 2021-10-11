HUGHSON (CBS13) – A man was shot and a pregnant woman was injured in the Stanislaus County town of Hughson on Monday.
Just before 1 p.m., Monday deputies were called out to a residence in the 5000 block of Nunes Road in Hughson for the report of a man attacking a woman and trying to get into the residence, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement.READ MORE: Call Kurtis: California Lottery Payout Delays
CHP officers were later told that a man at the same address had been shot.READ MORE: WATCH: Video Shows Massive Sideshow That Invaded Quiet Natomas Neighborhood
Deputies arrived at the scene, which is a trailer park near Keyes Road, and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the residence, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She is not being named as a suspect in the shooting.
CSI personnel processed the scene and gathered evidence as deputies worked with investigators to find out who fired the shots.MORE NEWS: Critical Dry, Windy Weather Shows Fire Season Isn't Over Yet
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to http://www.stancrimetips.org.