ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a fire in Isleton that has spread to a mobile home park.

Firefighters say wind-driven flames have destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.

There is currently an evacuation order from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough.

PG&E has cut power to the island as a precaution.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire.