TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – After escaping from a juvenile detention center Friday night, 18-year-old Chaaden Romo was captured and arrested Sunday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said.
After being spotted at an Applebee’s in Sonora, deputies investigated and captured Romo after a brief foot chase.READ MORE: PG&E Says Shutoffs Are A Go For Parts Of Nearly Two Dozen Counties Beginning Monday
Romo had originally been spotted once before at Zane’s Bar in downtown Sonora on Saturday, however, when the deputies arrived, he had already left.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Overnight Shooting In South Sacramento
The Tuolumne Sheriff’s Department had sent out a statewide alert to all local agencies with a detailed description of Romo.MORE NEWS: Fatal Car Crash In Isleton Kills 1, Injures Another
After his arrest Sunday, Romo was put into Dambacher Detention Center and is being charged with escaping custody and resisting arrest.