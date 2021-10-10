TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – After escaping from a juvenile detention center Friday night, 18-year-old Chaaden Romo was captured and arrested Sunday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said.

After being spotted at an Applebee’s in Sonora, deputies investigated and captured Romo after a brief foot chase.

Romo had originally been spotted once before at Zane’s Bar in downtown Sonora on Saturday, however, when the deputies arrived, he had already left.

The Tuolumne Sheriff’s Department had sent out a statewide alert to all local agencies with a detailed description of Romo.

After his arrest Sunday, Romo was put into Dambacher Detention Center and is being charged with escaping custody and resisting arrest.