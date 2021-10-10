SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties may be impacted by potential public safety power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

Despite several counties expected to be impacted, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility’s customers. Approximately 25,000 customers are being sent one-day notifications Sunday.

After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra late this last week, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state in the coming days. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning across the state.

Of the 22 counties expected to see the shutoffs, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties. The Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley regions are expected to be impacted.

See a full list of the potentially affected counties below.