SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties may be impacted by potential public safety power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
Despite several counties expected to be impacted, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility's customers. Approximately 25,000 customers are being sent one-day notifications Sunday.
After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra late this last week, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state in the coming days. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning across the state.
Of the 22 counties expected to see the shutoffs, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties. The Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley regions are expected to be impacted.
See a full list of the potentially affected counties below.
- Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
- Butte: 1,342 customers, 98 Medical Baseline customers
- Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa: 597 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
- Fresno: 189 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
- Kern: 633 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
- Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake: 4,008 customers, 304 Medical Baseline customers
- Merced: 14 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Monterey: 854 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa: 2,428 customers, 113 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- San Luis Obispo: 223 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Barbara: 27 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customer
- Shasta: 2,336 customers, 172 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano: 4,561 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Tehama: 5,342 customers, 498 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers