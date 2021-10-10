ISLETON (CBS13) — A severe two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on Highway 160 in Isleton Saturday evening, the River Delta Fire District said.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at 15175 Highway 160, and there was significant damage to both vehicles.

The fire district said Engines 94, 594, Air 94, Battalion 94 and Chief 9400 along with California Highway Patrol and a medic ambulance responded, however, they were only able to save one of the drivers.

According to the River Delta Fire District, “Chief 9400 established Highway 160 Command while engine crews extricated one patient from the vehicle. Medic Ambulance treated an additional patient with minor injuries. Sadly, one patient died on scene as a result of their injuries.”

As of the moment, the name of the deceased driver has not been released.