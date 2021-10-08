Question of the Day + Dance Party - 10/8What's your "Wild West" name?

8 hours ago

Hob Nob Hot DogsQuality hot dogs made by quality folks over in Manteca!

8 hours ago

Just Win, Baby! - 10/8Johnny The Serb is back with the Just Win Baby to predict winners in another week of NFL Football!

9 hours ago

Giant Pumpkin Grower, 10amOrangevale is so excited to have their very own 12 year Giant Pumpkin Grower. This young man (Sankalp) cross pollinated his two different seeds to create this wonderful harvest. The pumpkin is growing at a rate of 10 lbs. per day and is estimated to be over 500 lbs. by harvest.

9 hours ago

Wild West Film FestivalThe 3rd annual Wild West Film Festival takes place Saturday, October 9th in the Folsom Historic District. Free to the public to enjoy an educational day filled with activities of Old West American history. Farmers Market opens at 8:00 a.m. followed by the opening of the Wild West Film Festival. Come visit vendor's, old west games and lots of entertainment for the family. The National Anthem will be sung by Folsom local Abby Carrillo who is also a film producer and artist (painter).

9 hours ago