ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin native Logan Webb made history Friday night becoming just the third Giants pitcher ever to go 7-plus innings allowing no runs and recording 10 strikeouts in the postseason.

His success was sending waves of pride into Placer County and beyond, but no one is really shocked by his journey that began on draft day seven short years ago.

What was hard to picture for the then-high school senior back in 2014 is now crystal clear. The former Rocklin High star—a rookie with an arm as strong as his drive to win—is now leading the Giants’ playoff push. Those who knew him back then aren’t the least bit surprised by his sweet success.

“When he puts his mind to it, he’s gonna get it done,” Webb’s former Rocklin High coach Steven Moller told CBS13.

Moller knew this kid had something special—talent, sure, but something deeper.

“But you have to have something inside you that fires you up and has that intensity, and he has it,” Moller said.

He also has a smile as sneaky as his slider. He flashed that for us when we first met along with a surprising answer to a certain question.

“Are you a Giants fan?” we asked him back in 2014 after he was drafted. Webb laughed and responded with, “I’m actually an A’s fan.”

Webb may have spun himself into a bit of trouble with that answer, but you can guess who his favorite team is now.

The rookie from Rocklin is rocking the baseball world, armed with wicked talent and maybe—just maybe—a crystal ball.

“Where do you see yourself in five years?” we asked him back in 2014. Webb said, “Hopefully pitching at AT&T [Park].”

Well, the name’s now Oracle Park and he was off by a couple of years, but this young man’s vision is now sharply in focus on baseball’s biggest stage.

One other note about Webb: His former coach taught him patience because Webb was known to be hard-headed on the mound. He threw what pitch he wanted to throw and, apparently, that’s all good.

San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS Friday night.