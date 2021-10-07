TURLOCK (CBS13) — More than $1 million worth of marijuana plants were seized from a commercial structure in Turlock this week, police said.

According to the Turlock Police Department, just under 1,900 plants weighing over 1,100 pounds in total were confiscated when detectives served a search warrant along the 2800 block of Lassiter Lane Wednesday morning.

Investigators discovered modified electrical wiring that was used to power the large operation.

“This type of illegal marijuana cultivation operation poses a clear danger to first responders and neighboring businesses. The extensive modification of the wiring to the structure could have overloaded the system and started a fire. Additionally, lives were endangered from the possibility of being electrocuted,” Turlock Police Captain Steven Williams said in a news release.

No one was located during the search of the building, but Turlock police said multiple suspects are sought. All face charges related to the cultivation and sale of marijuana.