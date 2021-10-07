STOCKTON (CBS13) — A jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Darwin Derosans outside of a Stockton bar back in 2019, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

The defendant, Robert Gonzalez, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2019, outside of Captain’s Anchor bar along Thornton Road.

Derosans had been at another bar where Rodriguez was harassing him, prosecutors said. Derosans then left to Captain’s Anchor and was outside of that bar at around 1:30 a.m. Rodriguez ended up at the same bar and approached Derosans again, which led to a confrontation between the two.

Rodriguez then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Derosans.

Rodriguez was able to elude authorities for more than a year. Prosecutors said he had fled to Mexico for some time until he was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020, by Stockton police.

A sentencing date was scheduled for November 1.