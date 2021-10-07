WOODLAND (CBS13) — A local grocery store chain is taking a big swing to try and hire new employees.

The Woodland-based Nugget Markets says they are going to offer a $1,000 bonus to new employees who make it through their 90 day probation period.

Nugget is also offering current employees $500 for referrals who get hired.

Companies across the country are finding themselves with a shortage of workers, forcing them to dig a little deeper into their pocketbooks to try and attract employees. Some companies have raised their minimum wage, like Bank of America now offering its workforce at least $21 an hour.

Other businesses are trying out other incentives for workers, like Target offering to pay an extra $2 an hour for employees during the peak holiday season days.

Nugget Markets has been consistently ranked as one of the best companies to work for in the US. Earlier in 2021, it made Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list again for the 16th year in a row.