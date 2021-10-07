ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove High School student was found with a gun and ammunition on campus Thursday, a spokesperson for the district said.

According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, staff at the high school responded to a report of a student with the gun at around 1:30 p.m. Law enforcement was called to the campus and deputies quickly located the student and confiscated the weapon.

The district said appropriate action was taken by the high school and sheriff’s office, but did not release any further details.

“Weapons, of any kind, are strictly prohibited on our campus and any student found in possession of a weapon, may face consequences up to expulsion and arrest,” the district said in a news release.

A spokesperson for the district said the student never brandished the gun.