SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — An independent cold case group claims they have identified the notorious “Zodiac Killer.”

On Wednesday, the group called Case Breakers named Gary Poste as the infamous serial killer.

“The Zodiac Killer” is linked to at least five murders that terrorized Northern California, including near Vallejo and Lake Berryessa, in the late 1960s. He taunted authorities with cryptic notes sent to local newspapers and also sent ciphers, some of which have yet to be decoded.

Case Breakers claims new forensic evidence they’ve looked at show, among other links, photos from Poste with scars on his forehead that match the scars on the sketch of the Zodiac Killer.

Poste died in 2018.

The group says they are made up of former law enforcement, journalists and military intelligence officers. However, Case Breakers are not an official agency handling the Zodiac Killer case.

Back in 2018, the Vallejo Police Department did send two letters written by the Zodiac Killer to a private lab for DNA analysis. It’s unclear if any usable results were uncovered.

The FBI’s San Francisco division released a short statement when asked about Case Breakers’ claim, saying the Zodiac Killer case is still open and there was no new information to share. Vallejo police would also neither confirm nor deny the validity of the report. The

