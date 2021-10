Question of the Day - 10/6Tina finishes a Wednesday show with her Question of the Day: What's that one thing that you've had for a long time but can't get rid of?

2 hours ago

FearFilled Prep School - Haunted House in Fairfield!There's a haunted house in Fairfield that you can visit this Halloween, located in an abandoned school! It's turned into FearFilled Prep School, and Erick Land from Skreamz Haunted Attractions and photographer Dave Grashoff are showing Dina around!

2 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 10/6Every day is a busy day here at Good Day, and we don't want you to miss anything! Here's some fun clips from the show today in the Good Day Rewind! Watch the full clips here on the website!

2 hours ago

Zittel Farms in FolsomIt's the last working farm in Folsom, and they have a pumpkin patch and animals for you to visit this fall season! Julissa is checking out Zittel Farms!

2 hours ago

"Rodents Of Unusual Size" Documentary - Let's Talk About Nutria!Are you aware of the nutria? They're very large rodents and they are a HUGE invasive species in the south, and also recently parts of the Central Valley. Quinn Costello is a filmmaker and he has made the documentary "Rodents of Unusual Size," he joins Cody to talk about his project!

2 hours ago