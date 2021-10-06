SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The woman accused of igniting the Fawn Fire near Redding was back before a judge on Tuesday.

Alexandra Souverneva allegedly started the fire while trying to boil bear urine. The judge agreed to delay her preliminary hearing after her attorney said she’ll be examined by psychiatrists.

Charles and Debbie Webb of Shasta County lost their home of 15 years in the fire.

“Because I can’t stand what she’s done to us and there’s nothing we can do…just to let people know that we’re mad. We’re upset. We have nothing,” said Debbie Webb.

The Fawn Fire, which is fully contained, destroyed 185 structures. Three firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.

If convicted, Souverneva could spend nine years behind bars.