CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating the person or persons who left leaflets on doorsteps in Carmichael bearing swastikas and mentioning Aryan Nations.

On October 5, plastic bags containing the leaflet with white supremacist messages and slogans, along with white rice presumably to keep them from blowing away, were left on numerous Carmichael residents’ doorsteps, said the Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office. The fliers were left on more than 10 separate residences near California Avenue and Palm Avenue in the Carmichael Colony Neighborhood in Carmichael.

Additionally, some of the very same bags were found in the Deterding Elementary School playground, also in Carmichael.

After receiving several complaints about the fliers, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a neighborhood search, interviewed victims, and collected some video footage of suspects from Ring security cameras.

Currently, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security and detectives are investigating, and there is no suspect or further information available.

Sherriff’s Office Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 916-874-TIPS (8477), Communications Center 916-874-5115, or email them via their Online Tip Form where you can remain anonymous.