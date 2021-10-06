SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Lee Bass was arrested recently on DUI and drug charges.

On September 25 at around 2 a.m., a CHP officer reported seeing the driver of a Tesla stopped along the road near Twin Bridges before continuing east on Highway 50. There, he was eventually pulled over near the Meyers Agricultural Station, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

After pulling him over, the CHP unit identified the car’s driver as Cody Lee Bass.

According to the CHP report, Bass “showed serious signs of intoxication” and was also in possession of drugs resembling cocaine and methamphetamine.

Bass was arrested for these charges and his vehicle was towed later that night. He was then booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

CBS13 interviewed Bass over the Memorial Day weekend about tourists returning to the lake.