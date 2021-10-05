STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is on for a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Stockton.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a reported stabbing along the 3900 block of E. Fremont Street. At the scene, deputies found a woman in critical condition.
Deputies say they found that a 24-year-old woman and child were missing after the incident, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.
The child was found quickly and the Amber Alert was deactivated, but authorities are still looking for the suspect – 24-year-old D Angelo Dijon Webb.
Investigators believe Webb took off with the victim's vehicle, a silver 2015 Chevy Equinox with the license plate number 7KBE022.
Webb is believed to be armed with a knife, deputies say. Anyone who sees him his urged to call authorities at (209) 468-4400.