STOCKTON (CBS13) – A family suing the Stockton Police Department is now accusing two officers of murder after a loved one died in police custody.

Karen Sutherland wants the officers accused of killing her son Shayne Sutherland fired and charged with murder. The incident happened in October 2020 when a convenience store clerk called police saying a customer was threatening them. Officers arrived and escorted the man out of the store but they say he tried to take off and that’s when things turned violent.

“I can’t begin to tell you the absolute devastating loss that I, as a mother, feel every single day,” said Karen Sutherland, Shayne’s mother.

Sutherland wants justice and accountability after, she says, her son was complying and referred to the officers as “sir” and begged them to get off of him.

In bodycam video released by the Stockton Police Department, you can hear the following:

Officer: Knock it off.

Officer: Quit fighting you understand?

Shayne Sutherland: Yes sir, I got it. I understand and I won’t move. I won’t move at all.

“This was no accident, this was a homicide,” said the family’s attorney.

The family’s attorney says Shayne was handcuffed face down while one officer held him down with his body and another used a baton to press against his shoulders.

“Did you tackle him? Did you tase him? Did you shoot him? How did he just collapse to the ground? ‘I don’t know ma’am he just collapsed to the ground and stopped breathing.’ That was the first start of their deceptions to my family,” Karen said.

The Stockton Police Department announced a multi-agency investigation just days after the incident, which they said showed no inflicted trauma or injuries lead to Shayne’s death. But a separate autopsy ordered by the family showed he died from restraint asphyxiation.

“And he noted contusions to Shayne’s jaw, his lips, his nose his face. His back, his thighs,” the attorney said. “And as you saw with George Floyd, Shayne Sutherland was not resisting. Shayne Sutherland was moving his head in an attempt to gasp for breath.”

“We spent Christmas at the cemetery last year and opened gifts out there,” said Karen. “everyone has suffered a huge loss. There’s not words to even describe it.”

Shayne was a father and a youth football coach. We reached out to the city of Stockton and the police department for a reaction to the lawsuit, but they say they don’t comment on pending litigation.