ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – There was a police presence at Woodcreek High School in Roseville Tuesday as Roseville Police officers investigated a threat made towards the campus.

According to school Principal Suanne Bell, an off-campus individual said they would be coming to the school to hurt another student.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into lockdown while officers investigated the potential threat, police say. Police and school administrators resolved the issue and students are being released, Bell said in a statement.

“I want to stress that our students are safe and are not in any danger,” Bell wrote. “The lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution.”