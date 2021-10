SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento native LeVar Burton is getting a new honor: he will help ring in the new year

Burton will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Los Angeles on January 1, 2022 as the grand marshal of the Rose Parade.

This year’s theme for the 133rd parade is Dream, Believe, Achieve.

Organizers say it will celebrate education and the determination of those who follow their dreams. Burton will also be part of pre-game celebrations.