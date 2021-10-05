AUBURN (CBS13) – A man goes by the nickname “Wicked” and deputies say his crimes are heinous and his list of victims is growing.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Rodriguez after they say he sexually harassed women for months. Allegations include indecent exposure and attempted kidnapping.

Rodriguez is also known to the Sheriff’s Department as “Wicked.”

“He does look wicked. I mean, the eyes tell a bad story,” said Hope Lovill in Auburn.

The nightmare ended on September 30 when Rodriguez’s wicked ways finally caught up with him and he was arrested.

“We had one of the victims who…took a picture of his car and license plate,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nelson Resendes.

The arrest set off a domino effect. To date, nine women have come forward with their own stories of Rodriguez exposing himself

“It’s frightening,” says Auburn resident Tessa Richey.

Sheriff’s deputies tell CBS13 the most heinous act happened the night before his arrest. Rodriguez attempted to kidnap a young lady while she was walking along Interstate 80 near Auburn.

“He got out of his car and started chasing her,” said Lt. Resendes.

The victim ran across Interstate 80 and Rodriguez was eventually able to catch up to her and dragged her across lanes of traffic, back to his car.

The victim was eventually able to fight him off.

“We believe he had every intention on performing some kind of sexual assault,” said Lt. Resendes, who’s now asking additional victims to speak up while the case is still fresh.

We asked Lt. Resendes what additional victims coming forward do for the case.

“Makes for a much more sound criminal case. There are certain numbers of instances that can make a difference in things like bail, for example,” said Lt. Resendes.

Bail is set at $1.7 million but the sheriff’s office says a Placer County judge could elevate the ruling to no bail, keeping Rodriguez behind bars.

“Throw the book at him. Throw away the key,” said Lovill.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to make the arrest with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

Although several of Rodriguez’s alleged acts happened in Placer County, CBS13 was told there could be victims in surrounding counties as well.