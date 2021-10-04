DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis varsity baseball team, which has been at the center of an investigation into misconduct, was allowed to resume practice and team activities after being suspended earlier this year, according to a statement from the athletic director.

The team’s suspension went into effect in July, not long after their season ended in May.

Rocko DeLuca, the athletic director, said though the players have been allowed to resume activities, the coaching staff has not. In the coaching staff’s absence, community members have come forward to assist with practices and other team activities.

“These individuals have diverse baseball backgrounds and will provide a depth of experience for our student-athletes,” DeLuca said in his statement.

Back in July, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a letter to students that hazing was at the center of the investigation into the alleged misconduct.

Very few details have since been released about the investigation.

DeLuca said the team’s resumed activities will be closely monitored to ensure compliance with rules prohibiting hazing.

“We ask for privacy for the interim coaches and our student-athletes as they start practice later this week. There will be no additional updates or comments until the conclusion of the investigation,” DeLuca said.