Question of the Day - 10/4Tina went to see Jo Koy at the Golden 1 Center over the weekend, and he had a few surprise guests join him! So, Tina wants to know if YOU were putting on a show, who would YOUR surprise guest be?

13 hours ago

Gold Country Wildlife RescueLori Wallace is at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, meeting a bobcat named Lava Bob who was rescued from the Lava wildfire. She's not getting too close, though, Lava Bob IS a wild animal!

13 hours ago

Just Win, Baby! We Recap Johnny the Serb's Week 4 Picks!It was another successful weekend for Johnny the Serb and his NFL expert picking the games, and Monday night's game hasn't even been played yet! Here's a recap!

13 hours ago

The Gateway Hotel in CopperopolisThe Gateway Hotel just opened in May in Copperopolis, and we wanted to have a look around! Manager Bill Babis and our photographer Shawn Halverson give Tina a look around!

13 hours ago

"FBI: Most Wanted" Star Julian McMahon Joins Us!There's never a dull moment on CBS' "FBI:Most Wanted," and this week's episode focuses on the search for the suspect who murdered a judge. Julian McMahon joins Cody to talk about the latest episode, and what else to expect on the show this season.

13 hours ago