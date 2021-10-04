FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Sideshows are keeping officers busy in Fairfield. In March, an innocent driver was hit head-on by a man who police say was part of a sideshow.

A new Fairfield city ordinance will crackdown on the illegal sideshows making participating even as a spectator a crime.

We asked Fairfield police what some of the hotspots are for the sideshows. We’re told the south part of the city near Cordelia Road in the industrial areas and the mall have been problem spots for sideshows.

“I see it happening to a neighbor where [a car] hit a fire hydrant. If it hadn’t had hit the fire hydrant, it would’ve gone through their house,” a woman explained.

The dangerous and reckless behavior has plagued the woman’s neighborhood. She didn’t want to share her name but says she worries about her safety.

“They come up and spin around there, 3 or 4 in the morning, I’m scared to death they are going to come through my bedroom,” the woman said.

In San Joaquin County, there’s already a special sideshow task force dedicated to investigating and stopping the dangerous stunts. New numbers show that since January, there have been 465 traffic stops, 311 citations, 45 cars towed, 23 arrests and 3 guns confiscated.

Michelle Sepulveda says she’s been caught in the middle of a caravan of fast drivers with her daughter in the car and no way to escape.

“That was scary because I knew my instinct knew like if we get hurt there’s no way that help can get to us,” she said.

People who violate the new law could face six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.