EAST LINDA (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man at his Linda home, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Detectives said the stabbing happened Friday afternoon along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect—wearing all black clothing, a mask, and a hat with the hood of his sweater pulled over it—approached a home and stabbed the resident who opened the door.

The suspect reportedly then left on his bike, but was captured in an image from the doorbell camera.

Detectives are searching for anyone who may know who the individual is or has information.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported as stable.