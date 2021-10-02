LATHROP (CBS13) — A fall tradition is back in San Joaquin County as Dell’Osso Family Farms had its opening day Saturday in Lathrop.

New attractions were unveiled like a vintage carousel, mini-golf and a low-level obstacle course. The old favorites are still available as well like the corn maze and haunted hayride.

“This year, our goal was to try to attract a bunch of different age groups. So obviously, grandparents and grandkids can be on the carousel at the same time and they can do mini-golf together,” a family member said.

The farm is open through Halloween day. Gates close at 7 p.m. daily.