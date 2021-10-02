Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
FanPAWstic News 10/2/2021
FanPAWstic News 10/2/2021
12 hours ago
CruiseFest on Fulton
Big Al takes a look at CruiseFest on Fulton!
12 hours ago
Bella Vista Craft Fair
Hundreds of vendors from around the area are showing off their skills at the annual Bella Vista Craft Fair.
12 hours ago
Breakfast Club
Breakfast Shenanigans with Ashley
13 hours ago
Fall Craft Fair
LOCAL CHURCH IS INVITING THE COMMUNITY TO SHARE THEIR CRAFTS
13 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Ashley's Protein Pancakes
Here's the recipe to whip up some of Ashley's protein pancakes!
Monday's Show Info (10/4/21)
Sunday's Show Info (10/3/21)
Saturday's Show Info (10/2/21)
Friday's Show Info (10/1/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Ashley’s Protein Pancakes
By
Ashley Williams
October 2, 2021 at 10:13 pm
Ingredients:
1 Cup of Oats
1 Banana
2 Eggs
1/2 Cup Egg Whites
4 teaspoons of baking powder
Pink of Salt
Pinch of Cinnamon
1-2 Scoops protein powder
2 tablespoons flax meal