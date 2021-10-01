SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Friday morning.
According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, around 1 a .m., officers responded to the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue on reports of a shooting. There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims have been identified as adult males. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The area of the shooting is near Sacramento High School.
Detectives have taken over the investigation.
No further details are available.